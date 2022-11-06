The Culture Ministry and the minister, Owen Bonnici, on Sunday denied having in any way tried to cover up a sexual molestation case at the National Orchestra.

The MPO’s CEO, Sigmund Mifsud, on Saturday was charged in court with attempted tampering of evidence after he allegedly instructed employees to keep quiet about a sexual harassment scandal.

The Nationalist Party's spokesperson on culture, Julia Zahra said on Saturday that Bonnici's position was no longer tenable and he must assume political responsibility and resign. She said Bonnici only admitted that an investigation was underway when news of the case broke in the media. The minister himself had even called a particular newsroom to try to "control" the story, she said.

"Any allegation that the minister for cultural heritage Owen Bonnici or the ministry tried to cover up the matter is totally untrue and without basis," the ministry said in a statement

It said the minister had immediately written to the commissioner against gender violence about the case so that the office could guide the employee in such circumstances.

Once the allegations were formally made in writing - when the employee resigned - an external board was established to investigate the case according to the government's anti-sexual harassment policy. 'The institutions worked' the ministry claimed.