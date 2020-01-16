Some of the world’s most renowned cultural masterpieces are showing at the newly-refurbished Eden Cinemas, in full HD on the big screen.

The first performance to be screened this year is The Royal Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty.

The classic Russian ballet established The Royal Ballet, both in its new home after World War II and as a world-class company.

Fast-forward 60 years and the original staging is being revived, with Oliver Messel’s wonderful designs and glittering costumes returning to the stage.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s music and Marius Petipa’s original choreography beautifully combine with sections created for The Royal Ballet by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell and Christopher Wheeldon.

The ballet is being shown today at 8.15pm and an Sunday at 4.50pm.

Fine art lovers are in for a treat with the screening of the documentary Lucian Freud: Self-portrait tomorrow at 8.30pm.

For the first time in history the Royal Academy of Arts in London, in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is bringing together an exhibition of more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings in which this modern master of British art turned his unflinching gaze firmly on himself.

Spanning nearly seven decades, his portraits represent an engrossing study into the dynamic of ageing and the process of self-representation.

The documentary will be shown again on Sunday at 2pm.

