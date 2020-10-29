Shadow minister Therese Comodini Cachia warned on Thursday that Malta risks losing talent in the cultural sector because of the government’s failure to provide adequate support to a sector ravaged by COVID-19.

She also made proposals of how the government could help the media and ensure that this vital sector for democracy did not wilt.

Comodini Cachia was speaking during the budget debate in parliament.

She said the government lacked a vision for the cultural sector and the few ideas around were haphazard. There was no correlation between funding and cultural initiatives.

The COVID-19 measures had caused huge difficulties for the cultural sector. It was heartening to witness the determination, commitment and innovative efforts of the operators to keep going as best they could. But as the problems became deeper, the country risked losing its talent pool as artistes, photographers, producers, and many others, who had not found government financial support, sought jobs elsewhere.

Comodini Cachia said the new cultural policy, which had been completed, should have been published before the budget so that the budget should then have matched the various initiatives.



Giving a list of what needs to be done for the cultural sector, she said the sector needs strong leadership, representative policies, an action plan to tackle the impact of COVID-19, funds to support research and innovation, the creation of cross-disciplinary activities such as those between creativity and science, the creation of creativity and innovation hubs, investment in productions and funding for new distribution channels once cultural activities could not be presented in the traditional ways.

Supporting the media

There was also a need to help the traditional media, a major pillar of democracy which sought and transmitted the truth which the government itself often sought to hide.

The revenue streams of media houses were impacted by the onset of social media, and matters got worse as the economy slowed with the onset of COVID-19.

Investigative journalism, which cost money, was key for a functioning democracy and it would be a sad day for society if this could no longer be carried out because of financial straits, Comodini Cachia said.

She said the current threshold of funds to traditional media houses should be retained, but it should be topped up with supplementary funds based on the number of staff.

The government should also make available training grants for journalists and funds for particular projects such as podcasts and web-based platforms of the traditional media.

Funds could also be made available for projects or video productions which distributed cultural and educational content or material about vulnerable communities.

She also called for media literacy training in schools and the setting up of an inter-newsroom fact-checking team.