The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has not replied to questions over the demolition of a farmhouse in Qormi, dating back to the time of the Knights of St John, which was taken down despite a permit condition to conserve it.

Concerns were raised by members of the public after photos emerged clearly showing the farmhouse on the site known as Tal-Istabal, close to the post office headquarters in Qormi, had been demolished completely.

The site is being developed into a large retail and office complex. Works are at an advanced stage.

The farmhouse featured an original coat of arms believed to represent Grand Master Manuel Pinto de Fonseca, who was elected in 1741. It also included two niches on the corners of the façade, in which statues of the Virgin Mary and St Francis used to stand, as well as other traditional elements.

The farmhouse had been carefully dismantled

However, the building had been extensively reconstructed after World War II and was described by cultural heritage authorities as being in a very poor state of conservation.

A spokesman for the Planning Authority dodged responsibility for ensuring its conservation, saying this was the responsibility of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

“The dismantling and relocation of the old farmhouse was approved in PA 5491/16. Condition three in the same permission required the submission of a detailed method statement and subsequent approval by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH),” the spokesman said.

“The method statement was submitted to the Planning Authority as required in the permit condition and referred to the SCH accordingly. The approval of the method statement, subsequent monitoring and certification of the works carried out according to the method statement are within the remit of the SCH.”

The old farmhouse façade before demolition. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Questions sent to the culture watchdog, followed up with various reminders, were all ignored.

The permit had called for the stone slabs to be individually numbered and photographic surveys to be carried out before dismantling.

The developers had told Times of Malta in January last year that the farmhouse had been carefully dismantled and would be reconstructed close by using the original building material, in line with conditions in the development permit for a DIY and retail complex, office space and two levels of underground parking.

The plans had been opposed by environmental groups due to archaeological remains found in the rest of the site, which include cart ruts, a Roman rock-cut tomb and an ancient wall.

Nevertheless, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage requested the developer to preserve only these three remains and gave the go-ahead for the complete excavation and redevelopment of the rest of the site.

The Roman tomb is to be integrated and retained as a publicly accessible feature within the commercial complex and the cart ruts preserved under planned access ramps. The ancient wall will be preserved under the road surface following changes in the alignment.