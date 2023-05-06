Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti thinks the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on Saturday could be his last — although he has thought the same in the past and been wrong, he explained Friday.

The 63-year-old Italian, who has won a string of trophies with Los Blancos, Milan, Chelsea and other sides in his storied career, revealed his approach to finals.

“Playing a final is always exciting, I always think before a final that, personally, it could be my last,” said Ancelotti, ahead of the clash at La Cartuja in Seville.

“I thought that in 2003, and it wasn’t the last, and I think that today, it could be the last today.

“You have to enjoy it, and I ask the players to enjoy it too because they are special games.”

