A 64-year-old man on Sunday pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring a man who he doused with boiling coffee in an early-morning argument in Zabbar. He also allegedly smashed the cup in his face.

Joseph Spiteri, from Kalkara, denied injuring the victim in what appears to have been a long-standing feud between the two.

Police Inspector Darren Buhagiar told Magistrate Doreen Clarke that the incident happened in Pjazza Medjatrici at 6.30am on Saturday.

Spiteri was also charged with being in possession of a penknife, threatening the victim, swearing in public and driving his Toyota Starlet without a valid driving licence.

He was granted bail against a €200 deposit and a €4,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book twice weekly.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was defence counsel while lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for the alleged victim