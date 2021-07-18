Eight cupola paintings at the basilica of St Elena in Birkirkara have been restored, as part of a €162,000 project that was 80 per cent financed by EU funds.

The paintings are the work of Italian artist Virginio Monti and were restored after analysis in 2018 noted that they were rapidly degrading as a result of humidity and water ingress.

They were painted between 1906 and 1910 and were the first works that Monti produced in Malta.

It is the second time this set of paintings has been restored, following a restoration exercise led by restorer and artist Samuel Bugeja in the 1980s.

Maintenance work to the Church cupola has also been undertaken, to ensure that the restored paintings will not suffer further damage in the future.

The restored paintings were inaugurated by auxiliary Bishop Joseph Gales-Curmi and parliamentary secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi on Sunday.

The Sunday event to announce the restoration. Photo: Curia

Galea-Curmi said that the Church was committed to safeguard artistic and religious works for future generations, “so that they do not only find tall buildings but also beautiful ones that lift their hearts and minds to the sky.”

He thanked Birkirkara locals, parish provost Paul Vella and junior minister Zrinzo Azzopardi for their contribution to the restoration Project.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the works form part of a larger restoration Project that will see various religious works of art across Malta and Gozo restored.

Curia administrative Secretary Michael Pace Ross said that the upper part of the Church cupola had also been restored and thanked those responsible – Atelier del Restauro, EMCS and Mark Sagona – for their exper contributions.