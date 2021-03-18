After exploring the world of Cupra and configuring their own versions of the brand’s models, FC Barcelona players have received their personalised vehicles at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The club’s official automotive and mobility partner delivered the Barça players their new cars at an event attended by 16 of the club’s footballers, with the participation of Cupra director of strategy, business development and operations, Antonino Labate.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com