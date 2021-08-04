The CUPRA Leon has reinforced the brand’s dedication to delivering not only vehicles with performance in their DNA, but among the safest in the market. The brand’s high-performance compact car is the latest to receive a five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s stricter testing regime.

The CUPRA Leon joins the CUPRA Formentor, the first of the brand’s vehicles to go through the safety organisation’s new testing process, to be awarded top marks.

