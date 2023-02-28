Before Cupra split from Seat to become a standalone brand, it was always known as the Spanish firm’s performance arm. Known for models like the Leon Cupra R and Ibiza Bocanegra, it was famed for injecting extra performance and fun into everyday cars.

It appeared Cupra would look to continue doing that on its own too, when it launched with the 300bhp Ateca. Now that looks to be changing as Cupra has introduced a very unsporty engine to its Leon hatchback, but does it get the right results?

Cupra says the engine is being done to ‘introduce greater affordability and choice’ to the Leon range, and there’s nothing wrong with this. Other than the fact Seat will sell you its Leon with exactly the same engine for a few thousand pounds less. Confusing, right?

There are industry rumours that have been circling for several years that Cupra will become the ‘car’ brand, while Seat focuses on ‘mobility’, including with the likes of scooters that it already sells. New unsporty Cupra models only seem to confirm suspicions like these.

