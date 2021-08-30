Cupra is pushing the limits with its most radical interpretation of an urban electric performance car.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the thrilling aesthetics of the virtual world. It gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

Racing is a key part of Cupra's DNA and that’s why the company decided to present the vision of its 100 per cent all-electric urban vehicle first as a race car with bold, thrilling, sharp looks.

The UrbanRebel Concept will be digitally unveiled next week and will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Munich International Motor Show.

