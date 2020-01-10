Cupra is once again innovating in the motorsport world with the first-ever pre-booking platform for a touring racing car. As Cupra has motorsport in its DNA and is a contemporary brand, this action brings together the worlds of racing and innovation.

“Cupra has always had a pioneering role in the world of motorsport. We were the developers of the first TCR platform, and last year we presented the first 100% electric touring car, the Cupra e-Racer. With this solution, Cupra shows its intentions to be the reference point to the racing world and makes another step towards the company’s e-commerce strategy”, stated Jaime Puig, director of Cupra Racing.

Customers can register their interest in the Cupra Leon Competición on the pre-booking system from now on and deliveries, which will take place exclusively at the high-performance brand’s new headquarters, will start from April 2020.

The latest TCR race car will be based on the next-generation of Cupra Leon – which is also coming up next year, demonstrating the brand’s connection between the streets and the track. The Cupra Leon Competición brings together new Cupra bodywork helping the race car carve through the air due to its improved aerodynamic efficiency. It also benefits from a full kinematic geometric setup in both axles that use lightweight components to improve weight distribution, while the shifting unit has been improved making it more robust – a necessity on race days. The vehicle’s heart, a 2.0 litre turbocharged unit, has seen its performance increased, making it even more competitive, while the Cupra Leon Competición integrates a 100 per cent Cupra racing electronic architecture that is lighter, more robust, modular and customisable.

The Cupra Leon Competición is a race car that embodies the Cupra brand and packages them in a vehicle ready to take on any racetrack. Opening the race car to pre-bookings, brings a new dimension and opportunity for customers. The development of the new TCR race car is in its final phase and the tests on track already started last October, with different sessions in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

After participating in more than 160 races of different world, continental and national championships and series this year, Cupra has once again been the most winning touring car brand with 70 victories.

In his debut year, former European TCR champion Mikel Azcona finished 2019 among the six best touring car drivers in the world. The Spaniard obtained his first WTCR race win last July in Vila-real (Portugal) and another four podiums throughout the season with the Cupra TCR. Besides, the new brand repeated its TCR Italy championship, with both the best driver and best team titles.

The Cupra Leon Competición will make its world debut at the beginning of 2020.