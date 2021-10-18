The Cupra Born is shifting the market, the impulse of a new era. The first 100 per cent electric vehicle from Cupra delivers an emotional design and instantaneous performance, while challenging the status quo.

The Cupra Born delivers an advanced powertrain to produce instantaneous performance matched to a chassis that delivers driving emotions in any driving scenario. And with stimulating design to help Cupra’s first all-electric vehicle stand out, the Born is ready to shake things up in the market.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com