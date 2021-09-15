Cupra has released a new concept that provides a glimpse at what the company’s upcoming electric SUV could look like.

The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept – revealed at the Munich Motor Show – is said to hint at the look of the upcoming Cupra Tavascan which is due to enter the market in 2024. It’ll also be the firm’s second fully electric model, following on from the upcoming Cupra Born.

The concept, meanwhile, incorporates lighting set into a frame made through 3D printing. By using parts made through this process, they can be more easily replaced as they’re able to be manufactured in just six hours. For Extreme E this could prove invaluable, as parts often get damaged along the course.

