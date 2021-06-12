In a court sitting earlier this week, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech sounded the alarm over what she said was the increasing incidence of abuse and exploitation of older adults. She appealed for more decisive action by public and private authorities to curb this distressing phenomenon.

The vulnerable, of any age, are at higher risk of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. The abuse of older persons can be perpetrated by family members, strangers, neighbours, friends or carers. It can happen in the victim’s home, a family member’s house, an assisted living facility, a nursing home.

As people live longer, the aged sector of society is getting larger. That, unfortunately, also means a rising incidence of both physical and mental impairment, making many of our older adults more prone to being physically, emotionally or financially abused by rogue predators.

Some international studies indicate that most victims of abuse are women. Isolated, older adults with no family or friends, those with disabilities and those who may be suffering from memory problems all pose easier targets.

Action to curb elder abuse needs to take place on a number of different fronts. One approach is to improve community care for older adults, especially for those who are frail and struggling to live independently.

Since the abuse is at times perpetrated by carers and healthcare workers, the management of both community and residential services provided to the elderly needs to ensure that abuse is detected early and offenders are caught and punished severely.

Financial exploitation is one form of elder abuse that seems to be on the rise.

The deliberate misuse and mismanagement of property, belongings or assets need to be targeted more closely by professionals like lawyers, notaries and bankers.

Many older adults are too ashamed to report abuse or are afraid to do so lest it makes their situation worse. The government needs to explore ways of providing older adults who suspect they are being victimised with an easy and accessible way to communicate with those who could come to their aid.

Charities that focus on the well-being of the elderly could also enhance their services to older adults by including help in suspected cases of abuse in their portfolio of services.

Banks need to tighten up on electronic payment cards that can easily be used by those who have no legitimate right to use them. Banks should also be made to reimburse the victims for financial abuse of their elderly clients if it results that their anti-financial crime processes failed to detect it.

The same applies to the use of powers of attorney signed by older adults. There is a case for introducing legislation that requires doctors, lawyers, notaries and other professions to report any suspected mistreatment of older adults.

Trauma and physical wounds often heal with the passage of time. But the elderly tend not to have the luxury of time. Indeed, the stress and trauma caused by abuse could well lead to an early death, besides severing social ties, destroying families and devastating finances.

Agencies and NGOs that work in the field of the elderly need to be given the resources to support abuse victims through counselling and help them heal their emotional wounds.

If no action is taken, elder abuse will just keep happening. Concrete initiatives need to be put in motion to boost prevention and provide help and support to victims and potential victims.

It is the responsibility of societal leaders, and an obligation to the elderly, to prioritise the curbing of this form of abuse.