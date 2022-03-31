The curia has announced dedicated social media sites for the pope's visit this weekend, as well as the official song for the event.

It said a Facebook page entitled Pope Francis in Malta has been created, featuring news about preparations, details of the programme, road closures, directions for papal events including the parishes he will drive through and footage of the events.

An official website, www.papafrangisku.mt or popefrancis.mt will include similar details plus the pope's speeches and resources for adults and children in preparation for the visit.

The curia also announced that the official event song is ‘Welcome Here’ by Fr Rob Galea.