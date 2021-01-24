The Gozo Curia on Sunday expressed its disapproval and dissociated itself from “any outdoor religious activity organised or to be organised” which does not respect measures by the health authorities put in place to protect public health.
In a brief statement which did not go into details, the Curia encouraged parishes, communities and religious entities to safeguard the people’s health by taking the necessary precautions “always and in every situation”.
