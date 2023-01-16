The Archbishop’s Curia and the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin have entered into a new collective agreement covering the years 2023 to 2025 for employees of the Curia and the Ecclesiastical Tribunal. The agreement was signed by Malta archdiocese administrative secretary Michael Pace Ross and UĦM Voice of the Workers CEO Josef Vella.

Vella welcomed the Curia’s initiative to renew the agreement a year in advance in light of the extraordinary circumstances of the unprecedented rise in the cost of living. As a result, 120 employees will benefit a year earlier from improved working conditions to help cushion the impact of price rises.

Curia HR director Rebecca Gatt said the agreement not only improved staff salaries but also incentivised and rewarded human resource development and training, whilst also strengthening family-friendly measures with more flexibility in working hours.

Also present at the signing of the collective agreement were UĦM assistant director

Isabelle Farrugia, and worker representatives Benjamin Flores-Martin, Noel Abdilla and Lisa Pace.