Fifty employees from the Archbishop’s Curia participated in a clean-up event at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5.

The employees spent nearly two hours clearing a large amount of litter, such as beverage cans, plastic bags, plastic bottles, food packaging and cigarette butts.

The litter was then placed at a pinpointed location for collection by waste services.

“Littering is becoming a major issue in Malta. Furthermore, it can cause serious consequences to the environment such as damaging the ecosystem. We hope that our little contribution to make Malta a better place, serves as an example to encourage other people to leave the place clean when going out and enjoying the Maltese landscape,” Rebecca Gatt, HR director at the Archbishop’s Curia – Archdiocese of Malta, said.

This clean-up initiative was held as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of the Archbishop’s Curia to become more environmentally conscious and promote a cleaner environment. It was organised in collaboration with the Mellieħa local council.