Tennis starlet Francesca Curmi and shooter Marlon Attard will be Malta’s flag bearers on Saturday as this year’s edition of the Mediterranean Games takes place in Oran, Algeria.

The pair were announced yesterday at a press conference ahead of the Games between Saturday and July 6.

Both athletes have made waves in their recent international commitments, with Curmi currently the talk of the town within the sporting community after winning back-to-back ITF titles in Tunisia, in the space of a week.

Attard, on the other hand, is fresh from his experience with Malta’s shooting team at the ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan where Malta just missed out on the bronze medal.

