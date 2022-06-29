Maltese tennis duo Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese produced an astonishing fightback in the second set to book their place into the semi-finals of the women’s doubles competition at the Mediterranean Games in Oran.

The result was an historic achievement for Maltese tennis as never in the history of the Games a Maltese doubles team had reached the semi-final stage.

They will play the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Curmi and Genovese were up against Moroccan duo Aya El Aouni and Yasmine Kabaj and the Maltese duo managed to edge out the first set 7-6 after winning the tie break 7-1.

But in the second set, it looked as though the Moroccan pair were set to force a decider when they raced to a commanding 5-1 lead.

But Curmi and Genovese dug deep and managed to claw themselves back into the match and force a second tie-break.

