Contents of the PWD archives

An exhibition entitled Folder 78A: Library Plans and Drawings is taking place at the National Library, Valletta, until April 16 during library opening hours. The exhibition showcases for the very first time some of the contents of Folder 78A at the Public Works Department’s Records and Archives Section, which contains a collection of over 150 architectural plans, drawings and other documents relating to the library, mostly dating to the 19th and 20th centuries.

The archive is in the process of being restored and digitised in a project started in 2018.

Through the items exhibited, visitors will get an idea of the variety of plans, drawings and other documents contained within the archive. Admission is free. Visitors will be asked to present an identification document at the reception desk.

Intimate nude perspectives

Satya, a solo photography exhibition by artist Clint Scerri Harkins, which delves into the world of the nude from an intimate perspective, is taking place at Splendid, 84, Strait Street, Valletta, until Saturday. It is curated by Simon Sultana Harkins. Opening hours are daily from 5 to 9pm and on Saturday from 10am to 9pm.