Stephen Curry scored 46 points and claimed his second NBA scoring title as the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in San Francisco.

Curry finished the regular season with a 32.0-point scoring average, claiming the league title over Washington’s Bradley Beal who scored 25 points earlier Sunday to finish at 31.3 points per game.

“I had a lot of good looks all night,” Curry said. “We were in sync. The guys set great screens for me.”

The 33-year old Curry won his first scoring title in 2016. He and Michael Jordan are the only NBA players to win a scoring title after turning 33.

