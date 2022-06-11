Stephen Curry has built up an extensive catalog of accolades, honors, scoring records and personal milestones during his glittering NBA Finals career.

But as the stardust settled on his virtuoso 43-point display on Friday, many were left convinced they’d just witnessed the greatest performance of them all by the Golden State Warriors superstar.

The 34-year-old shrugged off a sore foot to carry the Warriors to a 107-97 victory on the road against the Boston Celtics, squaring the best-of-seven series at 2-2 and yanking precious momentum back to Golden State, who host two of the three remaining games in San Francisco.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta