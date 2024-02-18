Stephen Curry sank his last four shots from the right corner to defeat Sabrina Ionescu 29-26 in a 3-point NBA-Women’s NBA Challenge at NBA All-Star Saturday festivities.

Ionescu set the score to beat, matching the best numbers by any player in the NBA 3-Point Contest, only for Curry to rally late for the victory, then hug Ionescu as both celebrated a successful effort.

“I knew I had to get hot,” Curry said of his closing run to win the challenge champion’s belt.

The first-ever shootout of the sexes was a groundbreaking showdown between elite guards — Golden State’s Curry, the NBA’s all-time 3-point basket leader, and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

