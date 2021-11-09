Stephen Curry scored a season-high 50 points and 10 assists as the Golden State Warriors improved to a NBA-leading 9-1 with a 127-113 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

It was the 10th career 50-point game for the 33-year-old Curry, who passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the oldest player in NBA history with a 50-point, 10-assist game. Chamberlain did it when he was 31.

In 35 minutes of playing time, Curry grabbed seven rebounds, shot nine-of-19 from the three-point line and was a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. A crowd of 18,060 chanted “MVP, MVP” when he shot the ball.

