Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry’s approach to basketball reminds him of tennis great Roger Federer.

Curry wrote another gilded chapter to his glittering career on Friday, delivering a breathtaking 43-point display to haul the Warriors back into NBA Finals contention with a series-leveling victory over the Boston Celtics.

It was the sort of iconic performance that will go down in NBA history, a dazzling reminder of why Curry is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

For Kerr, Curry’s latest masterpiece brought back memories of an encounter between the Warriors and 20-time grand slam champion Federer in Shanghai five years ago.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta