Stephen Curry said the Golden State Warriors had enjoyed a “productive” pre-season trip to Japan after the reigning NBA champions beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday for a second time.

Curry scored a team-high 17 points in almost 17 minutes on the court as the Warriors downed the Wizards 104-95 in front of a packed crowd in Saitama, north of Tokyo, in the second of two exhibition games between the teams.

The Warriors will attempt to win their fifth NBA title in nine years when the season begins later this month and Curry believes they will be ready for the opener.

“I think we made it productive and I think we got a little bit better as a team, got to know each other a little better,” said the sharp-shooting Curry, last season’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

“I think the bigger thing is the next two weeks that we have back at home.

“We have three more pre-season games, a lot of good practice time, and that’s going to be a big chance for us to fine-tune a lot of things to get ready for the start of the season.”

More details here...