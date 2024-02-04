Stephen Curry scored 60 points in a losing cause on Saturday as Dejounte Murray rescued the Atlanta Hawks in overtime for a 141-134 NBA triumph over Golden State.

Four-time NBA champion Curry made 22 of 38 shots from the floor, 10 of 23 from three-point range, and added six rebounds and four assists for the injury-hit Warriors.

“Steph was incredible,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “What a performance. I just feel so bad for him and for our guys because they are battling... Steph was sublime.”

Curry was one shy of matching the NBA record for three-point attempts in a game and the 35-year-old guard joined the late Kobe Bryant as the only players over 35 to score 60 or more in an NBA game.

