Steph Curry erupted for 41 points as the Golden State Warriors stayed on course for the postseason with a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Curry’s 33rd 30-point game of the season helped the Warriors move to 33-32 to leave the team firmly in the hunt for a Western Conference play-in tournament place.

But the Warriors’ road victory all but extinguished New Orleans’ chances of reaching the playoffs.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta