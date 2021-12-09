Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 22 points, draining six three-pointers to move within 10 of breaking Ray Allen’s all-time NBA record in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Curry connected on six of his 17 attempts from three-point range, missing his first four from beyond the arc.

His 22 points led the Warriors in their third wire-to-wire victory of the season, but he never looked like producing the historic outburst he would have needed to surpass Allen’s 2,973 three-pointers made from 1996-2014.

