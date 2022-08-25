TRS Asia’s Finest Foods hot Madras curry power must not be consumed since it is contaminated with Salmonella, the health authorities said.

They said in a statement that the affected product has 06/2023 as its durability date and comes in packs of 100g and 400g. It originates in India.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria which can cause fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours after infection.