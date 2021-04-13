Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday as the Warriors downed the Denver Nuggets 116-107.
Curry — who started the game needing only 19 points to overtake Chamberlain’s tally of 17,783 points set between 1959 and 1965 — broke the record in a hurry, rattling in 21 points in the first quarter.
The 33-year-old passed Chamberlain’s mark with a driving layup towards the end of the first quarter, raising his arms in jubilation to acknowledge the milestone.
Curry’s final points haul included 10 three-pointers with seven rebounds and four assists.
“This is special man,” Curry said afterwards. “Now we’ve got the win, I can process what just happened.
