A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to a seventh NBA Finals crown on Thursday, securing a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics to clinch a 4-2 series triumph.

Warriors talisman Curry produced yet another masterpiece with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as Golden State wrapped up their fourth title in eight years to silence Boston’s raucous TD Garden.

The 34-year-old Curry was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after the victory — the first time the four-time NBA champion has scooped the award.

“I’m so proud of our group, I thank god every day that I get to play this game with some amazing people,” an emotional Curry said afterwards.

