Two Malta women footballers will be involved in the final eight of the women’s Coppa Italia after Rachel Cuschieri’s Sampdoria and Kailey Willis’ Chievo Verona made it through from the group stages.

Both teams needed a victory to make it through to the next round with Sampdoria facing Serie B side San Marino Academy away while Chievo Verona, who play in their second-tier, hosting Serie A’s Sassuolo.

Sampdoria claimed a comfortable 3-0 win with Cuschieri coming off the bench in the second half and recording an assist with a brilliant freekick on her team’s third and final goal.

