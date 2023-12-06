Throughout its successful UEFA Women’s Nations League journey, the Malta women’s national team was buoyed by the presence of two Italy-based players in midfielder Rachel Cuschieri and forward Haley Bugeja.

Cuschieri, one of the most experienced Maltese players with 92 caps, teed up both Kailey Willis and Maria Farrugia to help Malta cancel Latvia’s one-goal lead and clinch the three points in front of the home crowd.

These two assists propelled Cuschieri, who is on the books of Serie A side Sampdoria, to six and in top position of the assists chart across all three Leagues of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

More details on SportsDesk. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.