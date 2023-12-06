Throughout its successful UEFA Women’s Nations League journey, the Malta women’s national team was buoyed by the presence of two Italy-based players in midfielder Rachel Cuschieri and forward Haley Bugeja.

Cuschieri, one of the most experienced Maltese players with 92 caps, teed up both Kailey Willis and Maria Farrugia to help Malta cancel Latvia’s one-goal lead and clinch the three points in front of the home crowd.

These two assists propelled Cuschieri, who is on the books of Serie A side Sampdoria, to six and in top position of the assists chart across all three Leagues of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

