Adriana Martin’s converted penalty in the second half was enough for Lazio to sink Hellas Verona and halt their negative streak in the Serie A Femminile.

Lazio’s 1-0 victory helped Rachel Cuschieri’s side chalk up their first points of the season, as they are now second bottom with 3 points after leapfrogging Hellas Verona.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.