Strengthening customer care and addressing challenges faced by those trying to access service must improve, Identity Malta said as it launched its new three-year strategy.

With the aim of renewal, simplification of processes, efficiency and less bureaucracy, the agency which handles passport, ID and residency services has published its first three-year strategy since its founding eight years ago, with 35 points of action it aims to achieve.

ID Malta’s digital platform will be widened while another office will be opened in the north. The agency will also be considering the possibility of making some services available through councils.

Throughout the next three years, the agency said, it would be undertaking its 35 points of actions with the aim of:

* strengthening corporate identity;

* giving high-quality service;

* improving performance based on a culture of results;

* strengthening good governance;

* improving identity management and technological infrastructure;

* investing in its workforce;

* improving media relations; and

* taking environmental measures.

“This strategy is consolidating all we have achieved till now and will be strengthening the functions that are not functioning in the most efficient way,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said.

“We’ve identified where we’ve made advances and we haven’t shied away from those sectors where more work needs to be done.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat said that it is now time for the agency to plan for the long term.

“The need for renewal and efficiency while removing bureaucracy are the backbone of this strategy,” he said.

“We need to make that next jump in quality to continue serving our clients and serving them better.”