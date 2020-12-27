BT Commercial has recently won the Best Customer Focus Company of the Year accolade at the 2020 edition of Malta’s Best-in-Business-Awards.

Now in their third consecutive year, the Best-in-Business-Awards are judged by independent panels of prominent local business experts and leaders from Malta’s industry and manufacturing sectors. The awards are judged according to established and accredited criteria.

“We are honoured to have won this valuable award,” a spokesperson for BT Commercial said. “This would not have been possible without the amazing team at BT Commercial – a big well done goes to all the team.”

The award highlights one of BT Commercial’s strategic imperative is and will remain its’ customer centric focus and will continue to strive to excel in this regard, not only meeting but exceeding customer expectations.

To achieve this aim, this dynamic and diversified company – which employs more than 70 direct employees and more than 200 subcontractors – invests heavily in continuous training and development of its staff. The company has an on-going recruitment program to satisfy growth demands and attract the ambitious and talented individuals who want to be part of a winning team and looking for a rewarding career with a Group that has registered impressive results and growth over the years.

BT Commercial, which is ISO 9001:2015 certified, also considers aftersales service as an integral element in the customer experience journey – and its staff is committed to ensure this to all clients.

Founders of BT Commercial Oliver Brownrigg, Graziella and their daughter Maya Brownrigg. Photo: Dynamic Events

This focus on customer care and satisfaction complements the company’s main operation, which is providing products by renowned and established brands in areas such as heating, ventilation and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

The company has also invested €16 million in the development of its own new premises, The Watercourse, in Mrieħel. These premises – which include offices, stores, a high-end showroom and rental space – was developed with a focus on energy efficiency and eco-friendly elements, thus showcasing what BT Commercial does best.

This combination of dedicated staff, quality customer care and top products has enabled BT Commercial to become the acknowledge leaders in the local air conditioning industry – and to achieve and maintain its status as a leader in the industry.

For more information visit btmalta.com.