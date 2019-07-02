When talking of EU stakeholders it is high time to make a clear distinction between institutional and non-institutional stakeholders, the latter being the ordinary taxpayer.

The need to reconnect relations between institutions, governments and citizens has become a matter of urgency. This can only be done by opening more direct channels of connectivity.

Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) feel they are well placed to bridge such a gap, the reason being that they are a bulwark against populism and fake news. Their work is based on facts and professional judgement.

The EU itself is increasingly interested in relations between institutions and citizens, as a critical part of the engagement process that the former is committed to foster.

Taking advice – even from citizens – is not at odds with an SAI’s independence, so long as the institution retains central control of the decision making in reaching its conclusions.

There is a fine line between examining the effectiveness of policy objectives and questioning the policies themselves.

While some might perceive SAIs to belong to governments, others think they are embarked on a crusade against them. Both are wrong.

From an objective point of view, there is nothing wrong with a SAI working closely with the executive so long as the audit body’s independence is retained.

One important consideration is that we must, as auditors, ensure increased focus on priority trends, issues and developments.

SAIs not only have to adapt constantly to changes in the external environment, but they can also play an important role in promoting changes, concerning not only themselves but also reforms in the performance management of the bodies they audit.

SAIs could launch public awareness campaigns that raise the profile of their audit reports thus increasingly educating citizens about the role they can play in keeping all on track.

EU citizens want solutions that will keep them safe and safeguard their good quality of life

We need to warn of risks, provide assurances, indicate shortcomings and successes and offer guidance on how to improve the management of EU policies and programmes and ensure that Europe’s citizens know how their money is being spent.

Having a strong citizen-based focus is a primary objective of ours.

This brings with it a new responsibility when it comes to our choice of audit themes.

There was a time when our focus was almost entirely on compliance auditing, merely assessing governments’ accounts as well as administrative performance.

Today, most national audit bodies feel they should cover subjects directly relevant to citizens’ lives that in the past were not considered to be part of their realm. The same applies to our role as external auditors of the European Commission.

This way we can increase our own relevance, expand our outreach and contribute to strengthening the EU project that we all believe in.

That is by fostering the trust factor that has been in decline within the EU itself and in a number of member states.

Auditors should never work in a vacuum.

Our biggest challenge is in reaching the broader public.

Given the need for effective and efficient use of resources what to audit remains a dilemma.

Importantly, we should go for issues that ‘move’ the citizens.

In recent years, we have expanded the scope of our activities, undertaking more specialised audits while also looking as of recent at sustainability reporting.

The audit community must share ideas and concerns to remain future-proof and continue adding value through its work on behalf of its citizens.

Apart from improving our assessment of added value, what has become increasingly vital is how to communicate and interact.

Arguably one of our biggest challenges and potential gains is that of communicating audit findings in a digital world.

As European Court of Auditors we have introduced various new tools in order to improve interaction with EU citizens such as background papers gathered in the course of preparing an audit, publishing audit previews upon embarking on a specific audit or else through social media surveys of citizens’ views on certain topics.

We need to use less technical language where possible and more visual presentation.

This means that timing, clear language, innovation and tailor-made communication are all important keys – if we want to remain faithful to our mission statement. By offering a value driven service to society.

While making strategic use of communication products to target key stakeholders, we not only should but must increase our focus on achieved results – effectiveness – rather than mere compliance and management processes by merely understanding the business or activities.

With all this in mind we have to be and must be drivers for change.

Keeping constantly in mind that the customer – the ordinary taxpayer – is king in the public sector too.

This article is based on extracts from a keynote address by Leo Brincat, Member of the European Court of Auditors, during a recent Joint ECA/NAO Conference in Malta. Mr Brincat serves as ECA Chamber III Member – External Action, Security & Justice and is currently the Reporting Member on various Migration related performance audits.