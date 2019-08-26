Customs and art take place at Dar Dun Franġisk Grima, in a rustic townhouse in the heart of Nadur.

Visitors will be able to see a unique collection of artefacts, tools, and instruments that were used every day in the past.

There will also be exhibited for the first time a unique collection of musical instruments, many of them handmade.

One can also visit the underground shelter used by residents during World War II.

A group of local artists will also be exhibiting their work.

This activity is being organised by the Nadur Crib Association, a local not-for- profit voluntary organisation that works for the promotion and preservation of the traditional Maltese crib. Visits are by donation.

Local products and plants will be for sale.

The events take place on tomorrow and Sunday and on September 7 and 8 from 10am to 4pm.