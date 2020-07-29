The Customs Department is organising a sale by tender of wine and alcohol products, gypsum plaster bags, rolls of fabric, sanitary ware sets, clothing and footwear.

Sealed tenders for the tale quale purchase, and removal, for the below will be received by the director-general (Customs) at the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, where the lots can also be viewed, from Monday to August 7 between 8am and noon.

The items being offered are:

• 75 lots of assorted alcoholic products

• 43 lots of assorted wine products

• 7 lots gypsum plaster bags

• 16 lots sanitary ware

• 6 lots men’s clothing

• 12 lots baby clothing

• 5 lots footwear

• 5 lots rolls of fabric

Further information can be obtained on 2123 7209 during the same dates and times.