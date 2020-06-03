A joint operation by Customs officials from the Anti Money Laundering team and the K-9 Unit has resulted in the discovery of €13,690 of undeclared cash at the airport departures lounge.

The cash was found on a passenger boarding a repatriation flight to Albania following indications by two of Customs’ finest canine officers.

Although Customs has alleviated some of its measures from various markets to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to aid in easing the trade flow for various vital medical equipment, the regulations surrounding cash were still in force to minimise the illegal flow of cash being moved on repatriation flights.

According to European and national law, passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash over €10,000 (or equivalent) to Customs upon arriving, departing or transiting to or through Malta.