A dog used by Customs officials to sniff out undeclared cash has caught two more passengers leaving Malta with amounts above the legal limit.

Gypsy the Customs canine caught a passenger with an Albanian passport en route to Frankfurt with €10,240 and another passenger, who holds an Egyptian passport, with €11,000 as they headed to Istanbul.

The Egyptian man told Customs that only €5,500 of that money belonged to him and gave authorities details of the other person to whom the cash purportedly belongs.

Both passengers agreed to pay a fine as part of an out-of-court settlement.

Malta's cash control rules - what does the law state?

According to local law, any amount of money above €10,000, including cash, cheques or gold, must be declared to Customs when entering or exiting the country.

Failure to do so is a criminal offence and penalties depend on the amount seized.

If amounts are up to €30,000, then the person can pay a penalty of 50 per cent of the amount above €10,000, along with a €25 fee, and continue with their travel.

If they choose not to pay the on-the-spot fee, they will be taken to court and can be fined 55 per cent of the amount above €10,000, plus a €50 fee. In cases that end up in court, amounts above €10,000 are confiscated until a court determines that there is no link to criminal activity.

Passengers caught with more than €30,000 in undeclared money are automatically taken to court, where they face a 55 per cent fine on amounts above €10,000, €50 fee and the temporary confiscation of all their money.