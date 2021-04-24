One of the latest addition to the Customs Canine team, Zekkin, which was donated to Customs by the Central Bank of Malta, sniffed out more than €20,000 in undeclared cash.
A passenger departing to Istanbul was flagged by the Customs Canine handler following a positive indication by Zekkin. The Customs AMLT officials approached the passenger and asked her how much cash she was carrying to which she replied €9,000.
Not convinced by her answer the Customs AMLT officials escorted the passenger to their offices and following a search on her belongings and herself, a total of €20,295 was found.
The passenger paid the fine in relation to her failure to declare the cash and was allowed to travel.
