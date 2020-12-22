Seizures of cash being moved illegally were almost unheard of as recently as 2015. But that has changed in recent years, data released by Customs shows.

Malta Customs officials seized just over €2.75m in cash being moved illegally between 2015 and 2020, making 128 successful interceptions during that five-year period.

The absolute majority of that work, however, has come in the past two years. Officials made just one cash seizure in 2015 and only two in 2016, before picking up the pace to average 10 cash seizures a year for each of the two subsequent years.

It was in 2019 that Customs started making regular seizures, though, seizing a total of €1.5m in 66 separate interceptions. That number declined to 39 interceptions this year, which however was marred by limited passenger movements due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to EU law, passengers entering a country can carry up to €10,000 in undeclared cash, cheques or money orders. Anyone carrying more than that amount must declare it to customs authorities.

New rules introduced last year to streamline cash seizure cases allow people caught with less than €20,000 in undeclared cash to negotiate an out-of-court settlement with Customs, avoiding court proceedings.