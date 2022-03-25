Four men were caught carrying nearly €65,000 in cash on their way out of the country, Customs said on Friday.
In a statement on Friday morning, the Customs Department said the men had been caught carrying €64,967 in undeclared cash at the airport.
Two Maltese passengers en-route to Turkey and Australia respectively were found to be carrying a total of €25,717 in undeclared cash.
The man travelling to Turkey was found to be carrying €11,280 in his jacket whereas the other Maltese man travelling to Australia was found to be carrying €14,437 in undeclared cash.
Both men were stopped for a random currency check during the screening of passengers.
A Dutch man travelling to Amman, Jordan, was also stopped for a random currency check during screening.
Customs asked the passenger how much cash he was carrying to which he replied €5,000, but a thorough search led to the discovery of €28,700 in undeclared cash.
In a separate case, Customs canine Gypsy sniffed out €10,550 in undeclared cash on a Sudanese passenger travelling to Egypt, via Istanbul.
All four passengers were offered an out-of-court settlement to which they agreed.
After signing a court document they were each administered a fine.
So far this year a total of €229,925 in undeclared cash has been intercepted by Customs.
The cash was discovered in 15 cases, seven of which were sniffed out by search dogs.
