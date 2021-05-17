Customs on Monday fined a man caught carrying €450 more than the legal limit for undeclared cash.

The man was headed to Sudan through Istanbul when anti-money laundering officials escorted him to the Customs offices for an inspection.

Not convinced by his declaration, the officials offloaded his checked-in luggage and found hidden cash.

The officials found a total of €10,450 in cash, even though the Eritrean passenger had said he was not carrying more than €8,000.



He was fined on the spot and allowed to travel.

Since January the Customs' Anti-Money Laundering Team detected 17 instances of undeclared cash, totaling €263,397.

Investigation about a separate case to detect criminal activities, including money laundering and terror financing, is on-going.