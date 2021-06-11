Customs dog K9 Charlie successfully sniffed out a total of €32,849 in undeclared cash in the luggage of two passengers travelling from Zurich on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the Customs Department said the two passengers, a Thai national and a Swiss national, were questioned by members from the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team after Charlie indicated the pair were carrying a large sum of cash.

They were then escorted to the Customs Offices where a total amount of €32,849 was elevated from their luggage.



The passengers were fined on the spot and allowed to continue with their journey, a Customs spokesperson said.

Since stepping up efforts to intercept undeclared cash at the border a month ago, seven cases of undeclared cash totalling €106,850 have been intercepted.

Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash including cheques and bank drafts which amount to €10,000 or more when arriving, departing or transiting through Malta.

Similar laws apply to most countries around the world.