Customs’ canine officer Charlie sniffed out a sum of undeclared cash from a man in the airport's departure lounge on Tuesday.

The department said in a statement that after Charlie sniffed out the passenger, an Egyptian, he was escorted to the customs office for further inspections.

His luggage and personal belongings were searched and he was found to be carrying a total of €11,290. He was fined on the spot.

Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash including cheques and bank drafts which amount to €10,000 or more when arriving, departing or transiting through Malta.

Similar laws apply to most countries around the world.